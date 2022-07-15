Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $419.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

