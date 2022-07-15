Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,185,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,317,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,078,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $290.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.50. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.57 and a 12 month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

