Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1,366.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.