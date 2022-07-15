Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 10,238 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

