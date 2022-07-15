Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.59 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.82.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

