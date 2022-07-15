Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $52.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

