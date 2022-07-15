Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Lyft stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

