Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

