Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 407.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

DocuSign stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.