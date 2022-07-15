Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average is $115.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

