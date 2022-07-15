Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,504,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 809,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

