Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PECO. Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

PECO stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.