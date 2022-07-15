Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

ITA stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

