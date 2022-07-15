Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXF. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.
PXF opened at $37.84 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.
