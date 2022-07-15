Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,123 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

