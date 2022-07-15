Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.