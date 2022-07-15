Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of XSVM stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.