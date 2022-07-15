Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

