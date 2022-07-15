Keybank National Association OH Takes $5.48 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 99,761 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

