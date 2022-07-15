Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

