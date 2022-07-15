Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

