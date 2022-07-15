FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 583,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

