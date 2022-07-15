Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB opened at $187.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

