Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

