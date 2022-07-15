Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $294.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.72.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

