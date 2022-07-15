Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,047,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 222,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,243,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 118,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.