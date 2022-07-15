Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.

CAG opened at $33.15 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $332,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 153,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 489.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

