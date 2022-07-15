Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 19,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 760,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

