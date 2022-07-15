Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Shares of CVX opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

