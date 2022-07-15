Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $52,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $72.86 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.