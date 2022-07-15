Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

