ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $289.48 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.