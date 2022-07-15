Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

