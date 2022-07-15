Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Tyler Technologies worth $62,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.27.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $328.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

