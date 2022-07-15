Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.48 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.99 and its 200 day moving average is $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

