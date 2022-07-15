GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $147.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

