Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

JOUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.