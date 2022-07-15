Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $264.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.40.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.68.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

