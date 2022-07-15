XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Lowered by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 640,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

