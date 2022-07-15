GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.