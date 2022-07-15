Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.14 Million Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

