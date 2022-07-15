Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $998,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

