LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.75 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

