Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

