Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 817 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

