Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.58 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $4,542,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

