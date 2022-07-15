Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $488,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,673.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,011.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,207.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

