SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Increased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.66 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

