Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 13,501 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

