iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,786,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 566,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 309,447 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,602,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,641,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

