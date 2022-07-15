Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 6,487 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its position in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

